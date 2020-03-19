Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,687,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,000. B2Gold makes up about 2.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,210,000 after acquiring an additional 803,164 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,912 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,411,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 990,701 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of BTG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,998,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,300. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

