Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 104,872 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,872 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 2.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,057,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

