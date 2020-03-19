Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 155,019 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,191,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 4.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,448,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

