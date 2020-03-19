Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 159,270 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 3.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 2,393,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

