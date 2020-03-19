Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 666,435 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 666,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,942,000. Newmont Goldcorp makes up about 10.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Newmont Goldcorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,303,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,235,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $151,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,659.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

