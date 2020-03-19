Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 981,000 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,000. Gold Fields comprises about 2.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gold Fields at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. 14,661,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,028,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of -0.62. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

