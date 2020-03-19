Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 1.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 4,358,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,811. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

