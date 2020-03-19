Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,180,567 Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,180,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Almaden Minerals accounts for 1.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 4.64% of Almaden Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 308.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the period.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 286,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Almaden Minerals Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.