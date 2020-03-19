Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,118 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 144,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BVN traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $7.35. 2,149,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,157. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $235.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

