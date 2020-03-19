Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Invests $5.81 Million in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 596,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000. Osisko gold royalties comprises 2.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Osisko gold royalties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 142,518 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 273.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,492. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OR. TheStreet downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

