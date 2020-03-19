Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Invests $7 Million in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,000. Royal Gold makes up about 2.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Royal Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $3,676,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,514,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.21.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

