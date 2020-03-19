Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Invests $8.42 Million in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,000. Franco Nevada makes up about 3.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.36. 1,655,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.