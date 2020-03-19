Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Invests $8.65 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 186,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,000. BCE makes up approximately 3.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

BCE stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,399. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

