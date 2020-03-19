Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,128,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Vista Gold comprises about 1.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 5.09% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 286,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,764. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

