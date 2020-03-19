Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Makes New $7.30 Million Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,792,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,000. Fortuna Silver Mines comprises 2.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Fortuna Silver Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,223.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,492,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,584,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,754 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,824,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 71,808 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

FSM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 3,734,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.