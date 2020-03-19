Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 197,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 1.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 260,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 6,894,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,179. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

