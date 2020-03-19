Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 108,162 Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. Nutrien makes up about 1.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NTR stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 3,510,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,251. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

