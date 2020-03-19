Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Takes $16.36 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 348,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,364,000. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for about 5.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. 9,053,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,745,967. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.76%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.