Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Takes Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,000. British American Tobacco makes up 5.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,419,000 after acquiring an additional 206,049 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. 5,892,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,616. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.