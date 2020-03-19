Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,152,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Emx Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emx Royalty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 129,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,468. Emx Royalty Corp has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.12.

Emx Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

