Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 573,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,000. Pretium Resources comprises 2.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Pretium Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 554,604 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 838,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 218,021 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 3,143,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,774. Pretium Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of -0.02.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

