Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Everest Re Group worth $38,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,796,000 after buying an additional 356,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,113 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 98,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.23. 58,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,519. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.29.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.89) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

