Everex Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Everex has a market cap of $2.93 million and $522,520.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Tidex. Over the last week, Everex has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.02568255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00197463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Tidex, Huobi, IDEX, BX Thailand, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

