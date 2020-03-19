Everus Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.99 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Everus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $32.15 and $7.50. Everus has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $604.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00053354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.04206324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00067350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00039243 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003851 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,602,072 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

