EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

EXAS traded up $12.31 on Thursday, reaching $50.21. 3,987,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after buying an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,163,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,181,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

