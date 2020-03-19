Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 163.31% from the stock’s previous close.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of EIF traded down C$0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 426,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

