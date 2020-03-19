Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,393 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 116,654 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Exelon worth $30,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,296,745 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 291,526 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,060,000 after purchasing an additional 362,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,480,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,100. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

