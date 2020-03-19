Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3,431.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,819 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 314,649 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Expedia Group worth $35,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

