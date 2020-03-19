Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at SunTrust Banks

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $172.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 177.06% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 5,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 992 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

