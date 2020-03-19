EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EXPGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Monday.

EXPGY stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

