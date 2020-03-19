Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $62.21 on Thursday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 353,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

