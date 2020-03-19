Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,234,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,689 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Extra Space Storage worth $235,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,965 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,364,000 after purchasing an additional 322,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

Shares of EXR traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 76,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.96. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.