Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,415. The company has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

