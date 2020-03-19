Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $190,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,170,000 after buying an additional 1,026,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.19.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 49,374,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,354,552. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.