Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 6.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.95.

NASDAQ FB traded up $11.48 on Thursday, reaching $158.44. 24,283,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,054,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $446.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

