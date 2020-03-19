Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.95.

Shares of FB traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,872,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,054,116. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.54. The firm has a market cap of $446.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

