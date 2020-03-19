Factom Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00035252 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Factom has a total market capitalization of $19.86 million and approximately $167,413.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Factom has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.02573236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00195444 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,012,368 coins. Factom’s official website is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

