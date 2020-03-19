FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 7.47% of FactSet Research Systems worth $760,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $17.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.04. 228,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,035. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.92 and a 1-year high of $310.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total transaction of $717,112.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

