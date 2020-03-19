Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.82.

FLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.73%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.19%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.