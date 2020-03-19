Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Fanhua has a dividend payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of FANH opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FANH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

