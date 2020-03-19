FansTime 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $70,423.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Bit-Z, CoinMex and Gate.io. FansTime has a market capitalization of $351,763.08 and $70,423.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.02542921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00197843 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, HADAX, CoinMex, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

