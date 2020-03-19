FAST RETAILING/ADR to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter.

FRCOY stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58.

About FAST RETAILING/ADR

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

