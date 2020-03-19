Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

