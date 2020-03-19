Fastly (FSLY) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fastly to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fastly and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million N/A -20.54 Fastly Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 5.32

Fastly’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Fastly Competitors -6.20% -93.27% -5.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fastly and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fastly Competitors 2261 10061 17649 948 2.56

Fastly presently has a consensus price target of $25.61, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.38%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Fastly beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

