FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,784 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,369,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $241,055,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $10.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 198,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,738. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

