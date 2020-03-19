FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 230,200 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,696,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,474,000 after buying an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $7,556,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $12.76 on Thursday, reaching $112.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

