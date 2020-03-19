Ferguson (LON:FERG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price objective on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,473.41 ($85.15).

LON:FERG traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,520 ($59.46). 731,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,864.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,668.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24).

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

