Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,289,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 151,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.45% of Ferro worth $78,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth $6,697,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ferro by 28.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth $225,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ferro by 68.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE:FOE opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $845.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

