FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get FERROVIAL S A/ADR alerts:

FRRVY traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $19.21. 158,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,414. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62.

About FERROVIAL S A/ADR

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.