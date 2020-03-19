Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

FDBC traded up $8.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 4,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The stock has a market cap of $197.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

